Saints star Lawes to miss England training camp

Lawes suffered concussion in the defeat to Leicester Tigers last month and has been unable to play since.

Saints boss Phil Dowson confirmed last weekend that Lawes had returned to contact training on the day of the game against Newcastle Falcons.

But it appears that the 33-year-old needs more time to recover as he will not be joining England for their five-day training camp, which begins in Jersey on Monday.

Courtney Lawes

London Irish flanker Tom Pearson has been called up as cover.

There will be four Saints players at the training camp, with Alex Coles, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and George Furbank all in the squad.

England face four home Autumn Nations Series fixtures in November.

First up is Argentina at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday, November 6 (2.15pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad