Saints star Lawes open to the idea of remaining a one-club man

The 33-year-old has established himself as a Saints legend since emerging from the club's Academy.

He has racked up 254 appearances for the black, green and gold, helping Saints to secure silverware that includes a Premiership title.

And Lawes could opt to stay at Saints until he decides to hang up his boots.

The England forward was asked whether he would fancy a lucrative move to France at some point while speaking on BBC Northampton's Saints Show earlier this week.

But Lawes was remaining open-minded.

He said: "It would be a really cool experience but I've been at Saints so long, it would also be really cool just to be a one-club man.

"I suppose it's a win-win for me, regardless. I'm up for contract after the (2023) World Cup so we'll see what happens."

Courtney Lawes helped Saints to win the Premiership in 2014

Lawes made his Saints debut in 2007 and has gone on to become one of the most important figures in the club's storied history.

He has had chances to leave before, but the black, green and gold have always found a way to keep hold of him.

"There's been a couple of occasions that I've nearly left the Saints because of money, " Lawes said.

"The fact is that our careers are very limited and you have to make hay when the sun shines.

"There's been a couple of occasions when I was pretty much going to leave and then Saints have been able to find the money.

"I've always wanted to stay, but if it's not right financially you've got to do what you've got to do."

Lawes continues to excel for club and country, earning the England captaincy in recent times while shining at Saints.

He dislocated his thumb in a European Challenge Cup game at Gloucester on April 16 but made a rapid return to action, playing the full 80 minutes in a crucial win against Harlequins last Friday.

"I went into the game with the expectation that I was going to be in some discomfort, but I knew that and you just get on with it," Lawes said.

"The thing I wear to keep it in place is not going to let it get damaged any further, but it is obviously still damaged.

"You have to have the top of your thumb out so you can still catch the ball. I caught a couple on the top of my thumb which wasn't too pleasant but it was all right.