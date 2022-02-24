Saints star Lawes looking forward to 'banter' with 'good friend' Biggar

The two teams meet in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm) and both will be led out by Saints players.

Lawes is back from injury to skipper England, while Biggar has overcome a dead leg to captain Wales.

It is only the sixth time in the history of the Five/Six Nations that players from the same club have captained their country in the same match.

Courtney Lawes

And Lawes is relishing the battle with Biggar.

"It's awesome and it's great for the club," Lawes said.

"It's great for us to be able to play against each other and I'm looking forward to the banter with the coin toss and stuff like that.

"I'm really looking forward to playing against a good friend."

England know that they must beat Wales to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive ahead of matches against Ireland and France.

And Lawes said: "You could see it as a quarter-final, and we're mad up for it.

"We're going to fly in."

Lawes had been going through head injury protocols, forcing him to miss the defeat at Scotland and the win at Italy.

But he returned to full training recently and is now ready and raring to go against Wales.

"I feel really good," he said.

"Although it was frustrating I was just really relieved that my head stuff wasn't serious and I just had to take a bit of time to recover from it.