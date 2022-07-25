Saints star Hinkley named as Banbury RUFC's defence coach

Aaron Hinkley has been getting to work as Banbury RUFC's new defence coach

Hinkley has linked up with the club in a coaching role having been introduced to the area after his father bought a pub in Hook Norton.

And, having already started his coaching journey, the 23-year-old is hoping the opportunity with Banbury will be a chance for him to develop things.

“My dad bought a pub in Hook Norton called The Gate Hangs High about 12 months ago and, as I got accustomed to the area, I became friends with a few of the lads,” Hinkley said.

“They said they were moving up to a new league and there might be an opportunity to come and coach. I’m a Level 2 coach at the moment, looking to do my Level 3 so I thought this would be a good opportunity for me to continue to develop.

“I definitely want to be someone who coaches exactly the same way I play.

High energy, as the defence coach you can’t have good defence without energy and desire. That element of it and the emotion of the game is what I’m going to bring.

“Hopefully I can bring some technical points in as well. I’m going to help develop some defensive structures and help the boys do really well in this league.

“It’s nice to be at a place where people want to listen to you, players that want to learn and improve.

"I’ll work all day with players like that.

“I was already friends with a few of the lads here and they said it was a really good social club.

“I’ve only been here a little bit, but I already agree, it’s been good fun, good banter. They seem like a really good group of lads.”

And Banbury Director of Rugby Matt Goode is delighted to have Hinkley on board.

He added: “Aaron’s been here a couple weeks and settled in really well. It’s obvious already how passionate he is about defence.

“His energy for it is infectious and you can see already that it’s going to have a massive impact on the players here.