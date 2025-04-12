Saints star Hendy set to be out for 'substantial amount of time' due to shoulder injury

George Hendy in action against Castres (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson expects George Hendy to be out for ‘a substantial amount of time’ after dislocating his shoulder during Saturday’s 51-16 win against Castres Olympique.

Hendy was forced off inside just four minutes after being tackled by centre Vilimoni Botitu.

The incident was reviewed, with some suggestions the Castres player had swung his arm into the contact, but no card was given.

Hendy left the field with his arm being held by a member of the Saints medical staff.

And in his post-match interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Dowson said: “George Hendy unfortunately dislocated his shoulder so he’ll obviously be out for a substantial amount of time, which is a shame because he was coming back into some real form.”

George Furbank came on for Hendy, making his first appearance since suffering a broken arm against Vodacom Bulls back in December.

Furbank produced a superb performance, setting up tries, scoring one of his own and making a try-saving tackle.

But he came off before the end as the physical encounter took its toll.

"George Furbank hasn’t played since December and he played very well but we have pre-season games to get people up to speed and with him coming on so early, it was probably always on the cards he would come off early, too.

"He’s pretty beaten up, a bit sore so we’ll see how he is once he’s iced up, and the physios can have a good look at him.”