Saints star Furbank gives update on his injury situation

George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Furbank says his string of recent injuries have been 'incredibly frustrating' and he feels it will be at least 'another few weeks' before he is able to return to action.

The Saints club captain has had little luck during the past year, initially suffering a broken arm in an Investec Champions Cup win at Vodacom Bulls back in December.

He then returned to Saints action in April but took a heavy blow to the same arm and then when he came back from that issue, in the Champions Cup final the following month, he took a huge blow to the head, suffering concussion during the early stages of the defeat to Union Bordeaux Bègles in Cardiff.

But that wasn't the end of the injury woe as Furbank has recently been battling issues with both calves, meaning he remains sidelined without a definite return date.

When asked for an update on his injury situation while on BBC Radio Northampton's Saints Show on Wednesday night, Furbank said: "The arm hasn't been whacked for the last seven months so it's feeling alright.

"I came back and then I had a stress fracture in the plate that was in my arm. The plate will stay there, unless there's more issues.

"I came back from that, started feeling good and then I had the final and the head knock.

"Since then, I've had about five or six recurring issues in both calves, which has been the problem.

"The baby cows (calves) don't look very big but there's obviously enough in there to start going wrong!

"It's been a pretty frustrating time to be honest, having deadlines when you think you're going to be back, feeling pretty close and then not getting there.

"It's incredibly frustrating so it's been hard to keep the motivation and keep going with that.

"I don't want to say a definite timeline again because it probably won't happen, but I'm hoping it's going to be another few weeks or so (before making a return to action)."

Furbank had handed Saints a huge boost back in May, returning after six weeks out to start at full-back in the Champions Cup final at the Principality Stadium.

But in the first few minutes of that match, he was involved in a horrible incident that saw the knee of the onrushing Romain Buros connect with Furbank's head, leaving him lying flat on the ground.

And Furbank admits he has few recollections of the day in Cardiff.

"It's sort of started to come back," said the 28-year-old. "I don't remember loads.

"At the time when it happened, all I remember was waking up in the physio room and being like 'I don't really remember how I got here'.

"I don't really remember any of the game.

"I've seen the clips because it's coming up on my social media and I've got friends sending me them so I was like 'cheers, lads'."