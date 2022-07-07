Saints star Freeman to win first England cap against Australia

The 21-year-old lines up on the wing for the Red Rose in Brisbane (kick-off 11am BST).

Freeman made an appearance for England against the Barbarians at Twickenham last month, but will earn his first international cap at Suncorp Stadium.

Freeman's Saints team-mate, Courtney Lawes, will start at flanker for England and captain the side once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Ludlam has been named amongst the replacements.

The match is live on Sky Sports and BBC Radio 5 Live.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team.

"There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take.

Tommy Freeman

“We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane.

“This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance.”

England side to face Australia in second Test: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps); 14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps), 13. Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 95 caps), 11. Tommy Freeman (Saints, uncapped); 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 11 caps), 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap); 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 37 caps), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 67 caps), 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 21 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 57 caps), 5. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 13 caps); 6. Courtney Lawes (Saints, 94 caps, captain), 7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 62 caps)