Tommy Freeman is ready to draw on his Twickenham experience on Saturday.

The Saints star was a key figure for England during the Guinness Six Nations, meaning he knows all about running out at HQ.

And now he can't wait to do it wearing the black, green and gold as they face Bath in the Gallagher Premiership final.

“It's unbelievable and that's what you work for, why you come in each week,” Freeman said.

Tommy Freeman impressed for England in the Guinness Six Nations (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“To get a shot at HQ for the trophy is definitely what I've been wanting so hopefully we can get the result.

“Since you join the club at 18, that's the goal.

“We've had the past three, four years of missing out at the semi-final stage so to be in that position of having this opportunity we've just got to take it with both hands really.”

On whether he feels previous experience of playing at Twickenham can help him, Freeman said: “I definitely do.

“You know the dimensions of it, you're not too shocked with how close the seating is and how everyone's on top of you a little bit.

“It does help a little bit but it's still a patch of grass and if we put our game on the pitch, the rest takes care of itself and we'll get a good outcome.”

Saints will be backed by a huge army of travelling supporters on Saturday.

And Freeman said: “It will be good. Hopefully we can outnumber the Bath fans.

“They (the Saints fans) are awesome, they follow us everywhere so why can't we do it down at HQ?”

Freeman has been part of a prolific Saints backline, with Ollie Sleightholme currently ahead in the try tally.

“I think he's winning!” Freeman said, smiling.

“It's been good and Sleights has obviously played unbelievably over the past couple of weeks and months so it's awesome to be in the backfield with him again.

“He hasn't been fortunate with injuries over the past couple of years so to be back with him and Furbs (George Furbank) has been really special.