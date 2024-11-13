Saints star Freeman insists England are ready to take the fight to Springboks

Tommy Freeman (centre) with Saints team-mates Ollie Sleightholme (left) and George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman insists ‘underdogs’ England are ready to show their fight against South Africa this Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

The Red Rose have suffered two defeats from as many Autumn Nations Series matches so far, being edged out late on by New Zealand and Australia.

And they now face a South Africa side who currently boast the tag of world champions.

But Freeman said: “The semi-final in the World Cup was a one-point game, they were definitely blown back by the way the lads took it to them.

“They are not unbeatable, they are still human, they are still rugby players, they are still playing the same game.

"We are going to deliver our game as best we can, make a few wrongs right from last weekend and we are going to go properly after them.

“We are not going in saying, ‘we are expecting them to beat us, we will give it a shot’ – that has never crossed our mind.

"We are going in to deliver our gameplan and if we deliver it well enough we know we can beat any team.

"The Boks offer something very different. They’re a new challenge and they’re on top of the world at the moment.

"We may be considered underdogs but we’re going to take a big shot at them.”

When asked about England’s defence, Freeman added: “We’re not far off where we want to be.

“I’d say there’s a bit of tentativeness. You want to get off the line and there’s potentially that hesitation.

"I don’t think there’s too much we’re doing wrong; yes, we’re conceding, but a lot of that has come off of our transition.

"As soon as we can stop them transition attacking against us we’ll look strong from that.”

Freeman was taken off at half-time when South Africa last visited Twickenham in what proved to be Eddie Jones' final match in charge.

But that encounter in 2022, which England lost 27-13, will only serve as added motivation for the Saints wing.

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal being taken off at half-time, that wasn’t the best feeling in the world,” he said.

“This opportunity is one to put it right, that’s definitely in the back of my mind at the moment.

“That was my first game at Twickenham. It was my third cap. First one at Twickenham with your family and friends who didn’t manage to come out to Australia (for my debut) and they’re all sat there watching at Twickenham … yeah it is difficult. No one wants it to go that way.

"You hear stories beforehand of things like that happened, it’s something you never want to happen to you.

"It’s behind me now.”