Saints star Freeman at the double as Lions cruise to win against Reds

Tommy Freeman scored twice for the Lions (photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman scored twice as the British & Irish Lions beat Queensland Reds 52-12 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freeman, who started on the wing, grabbed his first scores for the Lions as they cruised to victory in the second game of their tour of Australia.

Alex Mitchell had a big impact from the bench, setting up Freeman’s second try as well as a score for Wales flanker Jac Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fin Smith also impressed as a replacement, firing a fantastic pass wide for Garry Ringrose to dot down late on.

Former Saints lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto started in the second row for the Reds.

The Lions have now won both of their matches on tour, hitting the half-century mark on both occasions.

Next up is a game against the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday (kick-off 11am BST).