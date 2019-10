Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach today scored the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history.

Reinach grabbed a treble inside just 21 minutes in his side's emphatic 66-7 win against Canada in Kobe.

Cobus Reinach dives between the posts

It eclipsed the efforts of Australia's Chris Latham, who grabbed his hat-trick in 25 minutes against Namibia in 2003.

Reinach was eventually replaced early in the second half as South Africa cantered to victory against a Canada side reduced to 14 men due to a red card during the first period.