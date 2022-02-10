Saints star Biggar to skipper Wales again as he hits 100 Test appearances

Dan Biggar

The No.10 captains his country in front of a home crowd for the first time at a sold-out Principality Stadium, for what will mark a century of internationals (96 Wales and three British & Irish Lions) for the 32-year-old.

“To get a hundred Test matches in total for any player from any country, it’s just a magnificent achievement,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“It shows the hard work and dedication he has put in and the sacrifice he has made over a number of years to get to this stage.

“We expect Scotland to come down full of confidence. They’ve started with a good win.

"Across the board they are very competitive and committed side that throws everything at every play.

"We know that’s going to be tough work for us and a big challenge that we’re looking forward to and are up for.

“Really excited about to getting out in front of a full house at Principality Stadium for our first home match of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations. There is nothing better.”

Wales team to play Scotland: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar (c), T Williams; Jones, Elias, Francis; Rowlands, Beard; Basham, Morgan, Moriaty.

Replacements: Lake, Thomas, Lewis, S Davies, Wainwright, G Davies, Sheedy, J Davies.

Italy Under-20s v England Under-20s (Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso, 7pm)

Four Saints players have been named in England Under-20s' starting line-up for the U20 Six Nations clash with Italy Under-20s on Friday night.

Ethan Grayson and Tom Litchfield, who both scored in the win against Scotland last weekend, once again form the centre partnership, with Tom Lockett continuing in the second row.

George Hendy came off the bench to deliver a stunning try assist for Grayson and he is rewarded with a start at full-back.

England boss Alan Dickens said: “The players were pleased with the performance against Scotland, particularly their ability to take control of the second half.

“We’ve have had another good week training and seen some new faces in camp. The level of competition within the squad is something I have been really impressed with.

“Italy will be a strong team on home soil, but the boys are looking forward to our second away trip and getting back onto the pitch in Treviso and improving on last week’s performance.

“Last week’s game was special for the players and as a team, in that 19 lads made their U20 debuts.

"The performance they put in on the night demonstrates the togetherness of the players and their willingness to work hard for each other."

England Under-20s team to face Italy Under-20s: Hendy; Bailey, Litchfield, Grayson, Moore; Benson, Jones; Baxter, Stewart, Summerfield; Bell, Lockett; Wardell, Knight, Ilioane.