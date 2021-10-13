Saints star Biggar selected by Wales for Autumn Nations Series

Dan Biggar

Biggar is one of 38 players selected as Wayne Pivac’s 2021 Guinness Six Nations champions square up to New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Fiji.

But the Saints star won't be available to face the All Blacks as that fixture falls outside of the Test window, meaning he can play for his club against Leicester Tigers on Saturday, October 30.

"We understand that the opening game against the All Blacks is outside of the international window but I believe that we all need this game, after what has been a particularly difficult time for everyone because of the global pandemic," said Pivac.

"It will be fantastic to play in front of a capacity crowd once again, with a number of these players getting to experience that for the first time.

"This has been one of the most difficult selections I’ve had to make with less rugby than would have normally taken place ahead of a campaign in addition to injuries and player unavailability.

"When you look at selection you want to select in-form players but it’s fair to say that a number of players haven’t hit their top form.

"We have looked at past performances at this level, including a very successful Six Nations campaign, and we’ve cross-credit some of that information into current form if you like.

"Injuries in certain positions, particularly at openside, have forced us to look a little bit deeper than we would normally but what it does mean is that more players have an opportunity to be exposed to this level of rugby.

"This can only be a good thing as we continue our preparations for the 2023 World Cup."

Wales squad for Autumn Nations Series 2021

FORWARDS (21)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (35 caps)

Rhodri Jones (Ospreys) (21 caps)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby) (13 caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (82 caps)

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (40 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (19 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby) (31 caps)

WillGriff John (Scarlets) (Uncapped)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys) (57 caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (148 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys) (25 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons) (10 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons) (3 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby) (9 caps)

Christ Tshiunza* (Exeter Chiefs) (Uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (48 caps)

Thomas Young* (Wasps) (3 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons) (3 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby) (11 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) 31 caps)

Taulupe Faletau* (Bath Rugby) (86 caps)

BACKS (17)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby) (25 caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (62 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets) (7 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys) (27 caps)

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby) (50 caps)

Dan Biggar* (Northampton Saints) (92 caps)

Callum Sheedy* (Bristol Bears) (12 caps)

Johnny Williams (Scarlets) (3 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (91 caps)

Nick Tompkins* (Saracens) (13 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby) (7 caps)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby) (1 cap)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby) (32 caps)

Owen Lane (Cardiff Rugby) (4 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit* (Gloucester Rugby) (9 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets) (5 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets) (71 caps)

*Unavailable for selection for New Zealand

Wales’ 2021 Autumn Series fixtures

Wales v New Zealand | Principality Stadium | Saturday, October 30, 2021 | KO – 5.15pm

Wales v South Africa | Principality Stadium | Saturday, November 6, 2021 | KO – 5.30pm

Wales v Fiji | Principality Stadium | Sunday, November 14, 2021 | KO – 3.15pm