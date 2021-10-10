Saints skipper Ludlam: I'd play tomorrow if it meant I could put things right

Lewis Ludlam scored during the second half for Saints

Chris Boyd' s side were beaten 26-20 at the CBS Arena on Sunday as they were made to pay for an ill-disciplined showing in Coventry.

Saints had won their opening three Gallagher Premiership games but came undone against Wasps.

And the black, green and gold will now have a weekend off as it is their Premiership bye week.

Saints return to action against Worcester Warriors at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on October 22.

And Ludlam was asked whether a weekend off will be a good thing for Saints as they aim to bounce back immediately.

"It depends how you look at it," Ludlam said.

"Personally I'd like to get back out there and put things right.

"I'd play tomorrow if it meant I could put things right, but in hindsight it's probably good to have that week off.

"It's a long time to be able to get things right and there are things we need to work on.

"We've got two weeks to get it right and fire into our next game."

Ludlam was able to etch his name on the scoresheet in a rare moment of joy during a difficult second half for Saints.

The away side gave away a string of penalties that allowed Wasps to put them to the sword after going in level at 10-10 at half-time.

And Ludlam said: "We killed ourselves.

"We went away from what we're good at, our discipline wasn't good enough and we're going to have a long, hard look at that and get the fixes.

"A lot of those messages came out of last week (against London Irish) and we didn't adapt well enough.

"We didn't keep the pressure on at times.

"We built some periods of pressure but then let them off the hook with ill discipline and going off game.

"We didn't take our opportunities and keep the pressure on well enough.

"It didn't feel like a lack of energy, we just weren't thinking clearly enough to be able to fire our shots.

"The motivation is there but when you give away that many penalties and you go away from script that many times in a game, you invite pressure on to you.

"You can't do that at this level.