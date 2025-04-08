Saints skipper Furbank closing in on long-awaited return from injury

George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Furbank is closing in on a long-awaited comeback from injury after returning to training.

The Saints skipper suffered a broken arm in the Investec Champions Cup win against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria back in December.

But Furbank is now getting ready to make his return, with boss Phil Dowson relishing having the England full-back available again.

"He's trained this week," Dowson said at Tuesday's media session ahead of Saturday's home Champions Cup quarter-final against Castres Olympique.

"He's done some tackling on (Saints head coach) Sam Vesty so hopefully towards the end of the week he'll tackle some proper athletes and he'll be ready to go.

"He's a huge part of the club and he's been hugely frustrated because he wants to be able to contribute more.

"He's obviously been great behind the scenes but he's someone who wants to be front and centre.

"We can't wait to have him back."