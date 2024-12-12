Saints sign Walker from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders

Saints have signed former Gloucester hooker Henry Walker (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have announced the signing of ‘very powerful and dynamic’ Ealing Trailfinders hooker Henry Walker, who has joined the club with immediate effect.

The 105kg 26-year-old arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from the Championship’s second-placed side to bolster Saints’ ranks at hooker, with Robbie Smith having suffered a long-term injury earlier this season.

Walker is a graduate of Gloucester Rugby’s academy, and made 72 competitive appearances for the Cherry and Whites following his debut at Kingsholm in 2015.

He joined Ealing in the summer of 2023, helping the side claim the Championship title the following season.

Starting his career at Old Silhillians and captaining Bromsgrove School, the hooker has also earned age-grade international honours with England – playing for the Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-20s, representing his country at the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “Henry is someone who’s played in the Premiership before, and while he’s been involved with a strong Ealing side recently, he was interested in coming in and testing himself within our environment.

“He’s still a young man, and a very powerful and dynamic hooker. I watched him closely in training on Monday, and he already understands the game – plus he’s running good lines, and he’s got good skills.

“We had to look at bringing another hooker into the group given Robbie’s nasty injury will keep him out of action for a while.

"Curtis (Langdon) has again been consistently strong so far this season, we’ve been delighted with how Craig (Wright) has performed when he’s come into the team, and Nathan (Langdon) has been playing well for Bedford too.

“But we felt operating with only three hookers left us a little light, so we’re delighted to bring in someone of Henry’s calibre and experience – the set piece has to be fundamental for a front rower, and he’s got all the attributes that we’re looking for in that space.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know him better, and seeing how he goes.”