Saints sign Perpignan prop after Heffernan suffers 'nasty hamstring injury'

Conor Carey has joined Saints until the end of the season (picture: Roberto Payne/Northampton Saints)

The 30-year-old joins with immediate effect after Oisin Heffernan was ruled out with what is described as 'a nasty hamstring injury'.

Carey will compete with the Ehren Painter, Paul Hill and Karl Garside for starts at Saints.

And the Ealing-born forward brings plenty of experience, having enjoyed stints with Ealing Trailfinders, Nottingham, Connacht, Worcester Warriors and Perpignan during his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carey was capped by Ireland at Under-20s level but is an England-qualified player.

He played club rugby for Ballymena and Ballynahinch, and also represented Ulster at youth level.

And Carey is now looking forward to his next chapter, having joined Saints until the end of the current season.

“I’m thrilled to get this opportunity to join Northampton Saints, ” said Carey.

“The team have started the season really well and I’m excited to get involved with the group and make an impact on the field.

“Saints have a top-quality group of tightheads, so I’m looking forward to learning from them and competing for a place in the team in the weeks ahead.”

Carey is a versatile prop who has impressed Saints scrum coach Matt Ferguson.

“We’re delighted to bring Conor in for the remainder of the season – he’s a 130kg prop forward who can play on either side of the scrum if needed," Ferguson said.

“Unfortunately Oisín Heffernan picked up a nasty hamstring injury, leaving us with only three senior tightheads, so Conor has come in to allow him to fully concentrate on his recovery.

“Ed Prowse has been going really well at Bedford Blues but remains an Academy project for us, meanwhile Conor is someone I’ve been watching for a while.