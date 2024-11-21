Saints sign 'extremely physical, aggressive and athletic' Samoa forward Mapu

Iakopo Mapu in action for Taradale Rugby & Sports during the Maddison Trophy final back in 2020 (photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson is delighted that Saints have managed to complete the signing of 'extremely physical, aggressive and athletic' back row forward Iakopo Mapu.

The Samoan international, who has seven caps to his name, has joined on a deal for the rest of the season, helping to make up for the loss of long-term knee injury victim Sam Graham.

Mapu arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens earlier this week ahead of Saints’ clash with Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday.

A graduate of Massey High School in New Zealand, Mapu most recently represented Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup in September, scoring in the Bronze Final as his country claimed the third-place prize.

The 27-year-old joins Saints following stints in New Zealand at Taradale, Hawke’s Bay and Kia Toa, as well as at Super Rugby franchise Moana Pasifika.

And Dowson is looking forward to having the powerful ball-carrier in the mix.

“We’re really excited to welcome Iakopo to Saints for the rest of this season,” Dowson said. “(Saints assistant coach) James Craig noticed him playing for Samoa in the summer, and with Sam Graham out of action with a long-term injury, we wanted to bring in another player to support in the back row.

“He’s a very good ball carrier, an international player with Samoa, and has played a lot of provincial rugby in New Zealand as well as getting Super Rugby experience earlier this year with Moana Pasifika.

“Iakopo was extremely keen for this opportunity and wants to get better as a player, which are always qualities we look for when bringing someone in at Saints.

“He is extremely physical, aggressive, and athletic, with a lot of raw talent and potential, so we believe he can thrive in the Gallagher Premiership.

“He’s also clearly an energetic and friendly man, who will fit in well with our group. By co-incidence, he lived with George and Ken Pisi’s parents in New Zealand when he was at high school, so they are like a second family to him.

“He watched a lot of Saints matches when he was growing up as the Pisi brothers were involved at the time, so he knows a little of what this club is about already and we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses in black, green and gold.”