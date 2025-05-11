Saints showed 'huge heart' in defeat at Sandy Park, says boss Dowson
A heavily-rotated Saints side, showing 14 changes from the previous weekend's incredible win at Leinster, lost 42-14 at Sandy Park.
But the black, green and gold battled hard and actually dominated possession for long periods of the game as Exeter struggled to create openings.
And Dowson said: "Most of the players put in an enormous amount of effort and work. They showed huge heart.
"Clearly there's things we need to do better, and clearly we're not happy with the result, but in terms of that group - they put in a huge amount of effort this week to try to get a result here.
"The two tries before half-time obviously hurt and then towards the end it got a bit loose and we just didn't make them work hard enough for those scores.
"There was one intercept and one linebreak and then the game is a two-score game, 21-7 at half-time and they've got a bit more momentum so it becomes tricky."
Saints were just 21-14 down at one stage early in the second half, but Exeter eventually took the game away from them late on.
Dowson dished out a total of six Premiership debuts on the day.
And he said: "Lots of those guys have been playing for their loan clubs - at Bedford in particular - and they've been showing what they're capable of.
"I was delighted that for large parts of today, they really performed really well.
"I'm not saying we're satisfied with the loss and what it does to us in the league but I am saying it shows where this club's at and sometimes we have to take those difficult experiences."