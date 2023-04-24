It has been announced that the Premiership Rugby clubs will face the RFU Championship sides, with the competition kicking-off on September 8, 2023.

The pool stages will take place over five consecutive weekends from September 8-10 with the semi-finals held over February 9-11 and the final over the weekend of March 15-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24 teams will be split into four pools of six - based on league standings at the end of the current 2022/23 season.

The Premiership Rugby Cup has a new format

Premiership Rugby rugby director Phil Winstanley said: "It is many years since the Premiership and Championship Clubs clashed in a cup competition.

"The Championship performs a crucial role within the English game and we’re looking forward to renewing some rivalries of old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the Rugby World Cup taking place in France, this competition will no doubt provide the best, young English talent with an opportunity to stake a claim in squads before the start of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign."

RFU executive director of performance rugby Connor O’Shea said: "We’re really pleased to confirm that next season’s Premiership Rugby Cup will include both the Premiership and Championship clubs and are excited to see this new format come to fruition and form part of the longer-term solution for the game.

Steve Lloyd, chair of the Championship Clubs Committee, said: "The new cup format is the result of great collaboration between the Championship, RFU and Premiership Rugby.