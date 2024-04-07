Saints set for Saturday night showdown in Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saints are set for a Saturday night showdown at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens after the date and kick-off time for their Investec Champions Cup quarter-final was confirmed.
By Tom Vickers
Published 7th Apr 2024, 17:51 BST
Saints beat Munster on Sunday afternoon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Saints beat Munster on Sunday afternoon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Saints beat Munster on Sunday afternoon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson's men will host South African giants Vodacom Bulls on April 13 (kick-off 8pm).

The Bulls bagged a huge home win in the Champions Cup last 16, beating Lyon 59-19, while Saints booked their place by seeing off Munster 24-14 at the Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the two teams will square up in Northampton, with the winner playing the victors of the Leinster-La Rochelle tie.

Should Saints win and Leinster win, Leinster would have home country advantage in the semi-final.

But should Saints win and La Rochelle win, it would be Saints who would have home country advantage.

That is because Leinster were the only side seeded above Saints in that side of the draw following the pool stages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investec Champions Cup – quarter-final fixture dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage

(Pool stage rankings in brackets /all kick-offs local times)

Saturday, April 13

QF 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Harlequins (5), Stade Chaban-Delmas (16.00)beIN SPORTS / France TV / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

QF 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Stade Rochelais (10), Aviva Stadium (17.30)RTE / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

QF 3: Saints (3) v Vodacom Bulls (6), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (20.00)TNT Sports / SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / FloRugby

Sunday, April 14

QF 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Exeter Chiefs (8), Stade Ernest-Wallon (16.00)France TV / ITV / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Semi-finals – May 3/4/5

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2024 Investec Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 25; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (14.45)

Related topics:Phil Dowson