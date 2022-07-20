Saints set for Myler reunion after setting up pre-season trip to Ospreys

Phil Dowson's side will face Myler's Ospreys at Brewery Field in Bridgend on Friday, September 2 (kick-off 7pm), a week before they begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign at Sale Sharks.

It is set to be a busy spell for the black, green and gold as they also face Saracens, at home in the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage opener, on Thursday, September 8 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Saints will play two pre-season games in total, starting their preparations for the new season with a match against Bedford Blues at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, August 27 (kick-off 2.30pm).

Stephen Myler