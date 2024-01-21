Saints face a Munster rematch in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Dowson's men claimed a memorable 26-23 win at Thomond Park on Saturday evening, prevailing despite having Curtis Langdon sent off just before the break.

That victory, Saints' fourth from as many matches in Pool 3, ensured the black, green and gold would finish top of the standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that has handed them a home match against Munster in the last 16, with the game set to take place on the weekend of April 5/6/7.

Should Saints prevail in that encounter, they would then host the winner of the tie between Vodacom Bulls and Lyon.

There is a possibility that Dowson's side could have home country advantage if they made it to the semi-final, but they would need Leinster to have been knocked out by then as they are one of the two top seeds left in the competition.

The final will be held in England, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Saturday, May 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exact dates and kick-off times of the round of 16 fixtures will be announced as soon possible.

Sam Graham broke away to score the winning try at Thomond Park on Saturday (picture: Claire Jones/RedHatPhoto.com)

Round of 16 - April 5/6/7

R16 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16)

R16 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15)

R16 3: Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14)

R16 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13)

R16 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12)

R16 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11)

R16 7: DHL Stormers (7) v St Rochelais (10)

R16 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9)

NB The clubs ranked numbers one to eight will have home venue advantage

Quarter-finals - April 12/13/14

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals - May 3/4/5

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage