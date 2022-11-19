Saints see off Newcastle to strengthen Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final bid

The black, green and gold overcame a first-half comeback from Falcons to secure the full five points from their trip to Kingston Park.

Saints had flown into a 21-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes as Geordie Irvine, Brandon Nansen and Courtnall Skosan dotted down.

But the Falcons were level by half-time, having notched three tries on their own.

Saints had to get stuck in at Kingston Park

Saints refused to be deterred though, and Robbie Smith's score 12 minutes into the second half gave them their lead back.

Joel Matavesi, who didn't miss a kick all day, added the conversion and a long-range penalty as the Falcons finally looked to have been seen off.

But the home side stuck with it and scored with seven minutes to go to set up a nervy conclusion.

However, Saints survived some late pressure inside their own 22 and got the job done in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had looked set to be a good day for the away side from the moment Newcastle were reduced to 14 men inside the opening four minutes.

Ethan Grayson had gone charging towards the line before Guy Pepper was sin-binned for killing the ball.

Saints used the resulting scrum to put huge pressure on, with the penalty advantage coming as Irvine picked up the ball to score.

Matavesi converted, and he was soon doing so again following his side's second try, which came after a tidy lineout move resulted in Nansen powering over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints were flying, with Matavesi, James Ramm and Tom Collins looking electric in possession.

Collins set up the away side's third try of the game as he spotted a gap and sped through it before giving the ball to Skosan, who cut inside and finished well.

Matavesi converted and the lead was 21 points inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Falcons finally found some energy and after putting the Saints defence under pressure with some quick short passes, they earned a penalty that they kicked to the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side came up with a massive drive that eventually sent hooker Jamie Blamire over.

Tian Schoeman converted and he was able to do so again four minutes before the break as the home side sent centre Zach Kerr over on the left.

The Falcons were threatening to head in level at half-time, and that's exactly what they did as Pepper forced his way over from the final play of the first 40 minutes.

Schoeman converted to make sure there was nothing separating the sides as they trudged off at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started with more class from Ramm, who had been lighting the game up when in possession, but Saints couldn't capitalise after getting into the home 22.

Ramm was a constant threat and after he, Collins and Grayson flew forward, Alfie Petch found Smith for the hooker's first Saints score.

Matavesi added the extras from in front of the posts and Saints were 28-21 up, having bagged the try bonus point.

Matavesi soon added a penalty to the tally, striking it superbly from long range, and Saints were 10 points up with 23 minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was turning into a really good day for the Saints fly-half as he did some superb defensive work, dragging Nathan Earle back before winning a key turnover.

Saints were keen to really put the game to bed as they went on the hunt for their fifth try, but after the ball went loose, Vereimi Qorowale picked up and sprinted in from inside his own half to score his side's bonus-point effort.

Josh Thomas converted and the gap was just three points with seven minutes still to play.

Newcastle mounted another dangerous attack soon after, but they lost the ball in the away half and that was to be their chance of victory gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Falcons: Tait (c) (Qorowale 66); Stephens, Kerr, Greenlaw, Earle; Schoeman (Thomas 53), Barton (Nordli-Kelemeti 55); Cade (Dormer 68), Blamire (Maddison 55), Tampin (Palframan 57); Berrisford, de Chaves (Ward 53); Lockwood, Pepper (Tiffin 53), Marshall.

Saints: Ramm; Skosan (Hendy 61), E Grayson, Litchfield, Collins; J Matavesi, Braley (c); E Waller (Hobbs-Awoyemi 51), R Smith, Painter (Petch 51); Lockett, Nansen; Sylvester, Scott-Young, Irvine (Pollock 61).

Referee: Dan Jones