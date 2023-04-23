Saints secure play-off semi-final spot as Saracens see off London Irish
Saints will have a Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final to look forward to next month after Saracens' win against London Irish confirmed a top-four spot for Phil Dowson's men.
Saints thrashed Newcastle Falcons 66-5 on Friday night, moving seven points clear of Irish in the race for a play-off place.
And Irish, who host Exeter Chiefs on the final day, could not get the win they needed at StoneX Stadium on Sunday afternoon, seeing Saracens come back from 10-0 down to claim a bonus-point 45-21 success.
It means Saints are set to face table-toppers Saracens at StoneX Stadium in the play-offs on the weekend of May 13/14.
Saints have concluded their regular-season campaign but Saracens still have one match to play, at Bath on May 6.