Saints secure play-off semi-final spot as Saracens see off London Irish

Saints thrashed Newcastle Falcons 66-5 on Friday night, moving seven points clear of Irish in the race for a play-off place.

And Irish, who host Exeter Chiefs on the final day, could not get the win they needed at StoneX Stadium on Sunday afternoon, seeing Saracens come back from 10-0 down to claim a bonus-point 45-21 success.

It means Saints are set to face table-toppers Saracens at StoneX Stadium in the play-offs on the weekend of May 13/14.

Saints are heading to the play-offs