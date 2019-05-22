Saints scrum-half Reinach named in Premiership Dream Team

Cobus Reinach has been named in the Premiership Dream Team for the 2018/19 season.

It is just reward for the Saints scrum-half, who finished the regular season as joint-top try scorer on 12, alongside Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona.

But Reinach missed out on the big award of the night as he was beaten to the Premiership player of the season prize by Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani.

Saints centre Rory Hutchinson missed out on the Premiership breakthrough player of the season award, which went to Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry.

Saints boss Chris Boyd was on the shortlist for the Premiership director of rugby of the season award, which was won by Saracens' Mark McCall.

Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley took home the try of the season award for his score in the round seven game against Leicester Tigers.

BT Sport Premiership Dream Team

15. Alex Goode – Saracens

14. Santiago Cordero – Exeter Chiefs

13. Henry Slade – Exeter Chiefs

12. Mark Atkinson – Gloucester Rugby

11. Ollie Thorley – Gloucester Rugby

10. Danny Cipriani – Gloucester Rugby

9. Cobus Reinach – Saints

1. Mako Vunipola – Saracens

2. Jamie George – Saracens

3. John Afoa – Bristol Bears

4. Franco Mostert – Gloucester Rugby

5. Will Skelton – Saracens

6. Alex Dombrandt – Harlequins

7. Tom Curry – Sale Sharks

8. Matt Kvesic – Exeter Chiefs