Saints scrum-half Mitchell on the scoresheet as Lions see off Waratahs
Man of the match Mitchell delivered a trademark show-and-go as he made his way over the line during the second half as he helped the Lions to get a grip on the game.
Fin Smith also started for Andy Farrell’s side, lining up alongside club-mate Mitchell at half-back.
Smith played 60 minutes, while Mitchell played 70.
However, Henry Pollock was unable to take to the field after initially being selected to start at six as the Saints star was sidelined due to a tight calf, which Farrell did not want to take a risk on.
The Lions have now won all three of their tour matches in Australia.
Their next game will come against the Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday (kick-off 11am BST).
