Saints scrum-half Mitchell anticipating another derby-day classic

Alex Mitchell

The East Midlands rivals will square up at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And it promises to be a mouthwatering match-up, with Tigers currently top of the table and Saints sitting in fourth.

Tigers are the only unbeaten team in the Gallagher Premiership, while Saints have lost just once so far this season.

And Mitchell, who was named man of the match in Saints' 66-10 evisceration of Worcester Warriors last Friday, knows how crucial this clash will be for both sides.

“It's a massive deal,” Mitchell said.

“It's not just a derby, they've had a great start and having them here in front of a packed house is going to be awesome.

“I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully we can put a performance in on the day.

“Leicester have showed this year how good they can be and they're challengers.

“It's a top side we can put a performance on and hopefully we can get another victory.

“Derbies are always classics and I'm hoping for another one on Saturday.”

Mitchell scored twice against Worcester last weekend as Saints secured their fourth win in five matches this season.

And he said: “We were pretty happy with it, especially after our first-half performance.

“Like we said after the game, it's just about doing our basics well and we know we can perform and put our game on the pitch.

“As a team, we're really happy.

“The previous three weeks we'd come out slow in the second half and that was a big thing we worked on in the week leading up to the Worcester game.