Saints scrum-half Mitchell added to England squad

Alex Mitchell

The 24-year-old, who returns to the Red Rose setup for the first time since last year's Autumn Nations Series, is part of a 36-player group named by England boss Eddie Jones on Sunday night.

Mitchell got the call after Raffi Quirke suffered concussion in Sale Sharks’ game against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

England will take on Ireland on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm), a day before Saints host Wasps in a Gallagher Premiership game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

England squad

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 39 caps)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 64 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 54 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 6 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Saints, 91 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 77 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 50 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

Backs

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 55 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)

George Furbank (Saints, 5 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 13 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Saints, 1 cap)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 46 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 8 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)