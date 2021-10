Saints scrum-half Mitchell added to England squad

Alex Mitchell

Bristol Bears No.9 Harry Randall has been forced to withdraw due to a hip flexor injury, opening the door for Mitchell to be part of the updated 35-man group.

Harlequins’ Louis Lynagh has also been called up with both he and Mitchell meeting up with the squad at Pennyhill Park earlier today.

Saints, who travel to Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership next weekend, now have five players with England as Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank all remain in camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England squad

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 59 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Saints, 4 caps)

Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 6 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)