Saints scrum-half McParland set to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery
Archie McParland has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a shoulder injury sustained while playing for England Under-20s.
The scrum-half had been enjoying a breakthrough campaign for the black, green and gold, making 15 appearances, starting in five of those.
However, the 19-year-old will now be sidelined for the remainder of this term after being forced off in the U20 Six Nations win against Ireland on January 30.
McParland posted a post-surgery picture on Instagram.
He said: "Surgery? Completed it mate.
"Gutted to finish off this season early, but happy to get this shoulder fixed. Only upwards from now."