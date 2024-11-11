Saints ready to reset ahead of 'really important' block of games
The black, green and gold, who beat Nottingham 31-29 last Saturday, do not play again until they travel to Coventry for a Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage clash on November 23.
Several Saints players are still set to be in action this weekend, with international representation in the England, England A, Scotland and Fiji squads.
But for the rest of Phil Dowson's men, it will be a chance to put their feet up.
Assistant coach James Craig said: "For the majority it will be a bit of down time and it's a nice break, a good time to get away and reset.
"Then we've got a block of games that are really important for our cup, European and Premiership aspirations.
"Coventry are up there in the Championship, a good quality outfit and they will be a challenge for us because they're dangerous on their artificial surface.
"It will be a good challenge for us going into the Gloucester game (in the Premiership on November 30) because they play a similar style, they want to move the ball.
"Whichever group takes the field against Coventry, it will be a good stepping stone for us going forward."
