Saints quintet on Premiership Rugby Awards shortlists
Courtney Lawes and Fin Smith have both been nominated for the player of the season prize, while Phil Dowson is up for director of rugby of the season.
Tom James could scoop an award as his try against Gloucester earlier this month is on a four-score shortlist for try of the season.
James has also been nominated for the community player of the season award, with Ethan Waller joining him on the shortlist.
Awards shortlists...
Community player of the season: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Andy Christie (Saracens), Tom James (Saints), Ethan Waller (Saints).
Premiership Rugby try of the season: Tyrone Green (Harlequins: Round 4 vs Newcastle Falcons), Tom James (Saints: Round 17 vs Gloucester Rugby), Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears: Round 15 vs Newcastle Falcons), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins: Round 17 vs Exeter Chiefs).
Breakthrough player of the season: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Pepper (Newcastle Falcons).
Director of rugby of the season: Phil Dowson (Saints), Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby), Alex Sanderson (Sale Sharks), Mark McCall (Saracens).
Gallagher player of the season: Courtney Lawes (Saints), Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints)
The Premiership Rugby team of the season will be announced on Thursday, May 23 on the Premiership Rugby website and on Premiership Rugby social media channels.
