Saints quartet get England call

Fraser Dingwall

Paul Hill, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall have all got the call for a five-day training camp, which begins at The Lensbury on Monday.

With 12 English players involved in the British and Irish Lions squad and the Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists (Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Sale Sharks) unavailable for selection, England boss Eddie Jones has named 21 uncapped players.

An updated squad will reconvene on Sunday, June 20, ahead of the England A fixture against Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on June 27.

Gallagher Premiership finalists will not be available for selection for that squad.

Following the final, Jones will further update his squad for England’s two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium in July.

They will first host USA (July 4), before taking on Canada in their final fixture (July 10).

All three matches will be shown live on Channel 4.

Jones said: “This is the first squad of three and we’ll include players from the other clubs where appropriate, when they become available.

"We’ve also given some of our senior players the chance to get some important rest and recovery time after back-to-back seasons, and with no proper pre-season.

“For this group it’s a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do.

"We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon.

“There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance.

"We’re really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them.

"They have the opportunity to take on the world.”

England squad

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped)

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Fraser Dingwall (Saints, uncapped)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)