Saints Q&A: Fin Smith talks new contract, Lions tour, Leicester, R360 and more

Fin Smith at the Gardens this week (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It’s a big seven days in the life of Fin Smith.

Last Saturday, the England and British & Irish Lions fly-half signed a new deal at Saints, committing his future to the club for a ‘multi-year’ period and putting an end to speculation that had been swirling around his future.

A week later, he will return to action for the black, green and gold, going in at the deep end following his mandatory rest period that came after the Lions tour of Australia.

Leicester Tigers will be the opposition at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, where Smith will look to celebrate his contract extension and return to action with a win.

And on Wednesday afternoon, the 23-year-old sat down with the media for a lengthy chat about this weekend’s game and various other subjects.

Q: Fin, how great was it to sign a new contract at Saints?

A: "It's a really exciting thing for me and I'm really happy to be able to announce that.

"It's a decision that I feel is the right one for me and I won't look back on.

"I'm delighted to know my future is going to be at the club for a good while and I'm really excited just to get stuck in now.”

Q: How was the Lions tour?

A: “It was great.

"Everyone talks about it being the pinnacle - and it was that and more.

"I couldn't believe how brilliant the experience was, from the off-field excitement, the fans and the stuff we were able to do as a group and the connections we were able to make.

"But also on the pitch, going to Australia and winning in some of those unbelievable stadiums are memories that are going to stick with me for a long time.”

Q: You’ve got a massive game to come back into with Saints. How much are you looking forward to it?

"What a mouthwatering fixture for me to come back into!

"Leicester at home, a massive derby, particularly after how we performed in this fixture last season (Saints lost 33-0 in March), we feel we really owe it to ourselves and to the town to put a massive performance in.

"I'll probably be blowing by 50, 60 minutes but I'm really excited to hopefully put a good performance in.”

Q: What do you think about the changes at nine and 10 at Tigers?

A: “It's obviously still early days in the season so you can't fully figure out what teams are about yet.

"We're not too sure who's going to play 10 yet, whether it's my old mate Billy Searle from Worcester, who played really well at the weekend, whether Orlando (Bailey) will play or whether it will be James O'Connor, who has just come back in this week from Australia.

"I'd imagine Jack (van Poortvliet) will play at nine so we know what we're going to get from him and not quite sure what we're going to get from the 10.

"But all we can control is what we want to do, how we want to attack them, how we want to defend, and whoever turns up so be it.”

Q: How hard is it to prepare as a 10 when you've got a one in three chance of who you're going to come up against?

A: “A little bit but it's one of those games where you don't come across the opposite man too much.

"I know certain trends they're going to come after in our game and certain things we can hopefully try to exploit in their game so whoever it is that wears the shirt for them, I'm sure they'll do a fairly similar job so it's just about us performing as well as we can as a team.”

Q: How strange is it to be sitting watching Saints games rather than playing?

A: “It's been difficult because I'm not a great watcher.

"Luckily I haven't had to do too much watching in the past two seasons.

"Particularly the way we've started the PREM season, it's been particularly difficult to watch at times, but I actually think we've performed really well in large parts of those matches and we could just do with trying to make it slightly less close at the end.

"It's been good to watch and to see how Anthony (Belleau) has been playing. He's done a really good job in that jersey.

"Competition is always good but it just makes me know I've got to come in and perform at the weekend.

"It's always nicer to be joining a winning team than one that's been losing over the past couple of weeks.”

Q: Where did you spend your holiday after the Lions series?

A: "I was just in Mallorca.

"Tommy (Freeman) was over there and we were trying not to spend too much time with each other so I didn't upset my girlfriend.

"I did see a bit of him but not too much!”

Q: How long did it take you to come to the decision on the new contract?

A: “I probably started thinking about it after the Lions tour and then obviously announced it the other day.

"I had a think about a couple of options, chatted about it with people who mean a lot to me because I wanted to make sure it was a decision I paid a lot of respect to, but it was one I'm delighted with.

"I feel like I've absolutely made the right decision and hopefully it will prove to be that.”

Q: Did you have to put it to one side while the Lions stuff was going on?

A: “My agent was ringing me here and there with chat of this and that but I wanted to discuss it all when I was back because I wanted to be fully all in on that experience.”

Q: What's your Saints journey been like so far?

A: "It's been amazing.

"When I was re-signing, I saw the announcement from when I joined from Worcester and I was just thinking about everything I've done and experienced as a player and person during that period of time.

"I really feel like the town and club has shaped me a lot as a person and a player. It has helped me take a massive step forward in my career.

"I've absolutely loved it, the fans have been great, the people who I get to come to work with every day have been amazing so long may it continue.”

Q: How great is it to be part of this Saints squad?

A: “It is a pretty nice life! We come in, train really hard, play at the weekend and then we catch up for dinners and coffees in all the time we're not in the club. We spend a huge amount of time together because we are so close, but that's what makes us what we are as a club.

"It's only a little town, Northampton, but we're proud of it, we get stuck in. The connections in the place is what makes it so good, and I like to think that reflects on the pitch a bit as well.”

Q: How desperate are you to keep this group of players at Saints together?

A: “We probably weren't in a position last season to have a really consistent run with the same group playing for whatever reason that might be, so to be able to put that group of players on the pitch and there be loads of competition for places, is great.

"I believe when we have our best team out there, we're firing and all of that stuff, we're a really hard team to compete with.

"I'm really excited for that and it's going to be an exciting few years, definitely!”

Q: How did it feel coming back in this season after finishing eighth last time round?

A: “It's been good that it gives us motivation in the PREM for what's coming, but also nice that we got to see and prove to ourselves in the Champions Cup how good a side we can be. “It doesn't feel like it needs to be a full scale reboot or we need to do anything differently, we just need to take how we performed in the Champions Cup and do it more consistently in the PREM.

"Competition for places and depth in the squad has improved so that will help with that, but it would be good to have a bit of luck with injuries and people playing consistently every week.

"That would give us a pretty good shot.”

Q: What's it like coming back in for derby week, which you had to do last season straight after the Six Nations?

A: “It's a really exciting week to come back into and I won't be short on motivation, that's for sure.

"It's nice and you'd rather be thrown in at the deep end and crack on rather than having to play warm-up games and stuff like that.

"It's a fortunate position to be in and a derby game in front of a sold-out stadium is one I'm very excited about.”

Q: What's the first thing you think of when you think back to that last game against Leicester (when Saints lost 33-0 at the Gardens in March)?

A: “It was pretty embarrassing to be honest.

"It was probably the fastest I've ever walked down the tunnel after a game. I just wanted to get away from it all.

"We let the place down, let each other down big time so we won't be looking to recreate that on Saturday.”

Q: How different was the experience of touring Australia to other experiences you've had?

A: “It's a really different rugby experience to anything I've had.

"There were often times where you'd land in a new city after a three-hour flight and have one or two days to prepare for a game with a new combination of people.

"You'd just sort of go and do it on the fly and figure it out as you go, which is why it's such a different tour.

"It's tricky but it makes it what it is and it was an amazing experience, also with the scale of fans out there, lining the streets with red shirts on so that was cool as well.”

Q: You've been used to playing against Finn Russell. What was it like training alongside him every day?

A: “Everyone (on the Lions tour) was actually a really nice person, very similar and just enjoy having a laugh and getting to know each other.

"I was lucky to spend a lot of time with Finn to see how he operates, particularly with how well he was playing last season and recently.

"To see him at the peak of his powers was pretty cool for me to be around and hopefully something I can learn a lot from.”

Q: Was it the same with Owen Farrell when he joined up?

A: “Yeah, definitely. I got on really well with Owen.

"He was great with me and I like to think we had a pretty good relationship.

"You ask questions and learn from guys with as much experience as he has. You'd be naive not to.”

Q: How good is it to have the competition here with Anthony Belleau?

A: "It's always good to have competition.

"Out on the training pitch it's been great for us to go at each other and try to compete.

"And then off the pitch, a guy with as much experience as he has, it's been great to ask questions and learn from each other.

"It's definitely going to help me up my game and knowing he's been playing well and is after that jersey is extra motivation.”

Q: What did you make of your former club Worcester's return to action last weekend?

A: "I thought they were going to lose for a little while which would have ruined the party, but they got a good result (Worcester won 29-19 against Coventry in the Champ Rugby opener) in the end and it was just nice to see that stadium back full again with people wearing the shirt.

"Hopefully they can have a great successful season and everyone I've chatted to that's at the club says it's got such a great feel about it at the moment and they're all really enjoying themselves.

"Long may it continue.”

Q: Was there any contact with R360 before you signed your new contract with Saints?

A: “My agent knew my priority was to stay in England, play for my country and hopefully go to a World Cup.

"Most players when they finish with their contract there are options, but I was really happy with my decision to stay in Northampton.”

Q: How much do you think it changes the equation for players that they would be ruled ineligible for their international sides if they join R360?

A: “I was under the impression if players go down that avenue that would be the case anyway so I don't think that will change how it's looked at too much.

"There will be people at a stage of their career that it (R360) makes a lot of sense for, if they've achieved a lot in the international game.

"Going to play less matches and make a hefty sum of money I'm sure is a pretty attractive proposition so I can understand that and I'm not sure it will change how people make decisions too much.

"For me, at this moment in time, it wasn't something I considered too much.”

Q: How do you balance the need to earn money in such a short career and the loyalty you feel to this band of brothers at Saints?

A: “It's different for every individual and only they know what really is their driving force, whether that's more so money, experiences or being around people they care about.

"They're all things you have to weight up when you make decisions like this.

"It's a short career and everyone wants to make as much money as they can to provide for their families and live a nice life, but I certainly felt like there were lots of things in my career that I wanted to tick off before that would happen.

"I want to play for England, go to a World Cup and that's something I really want to do.”