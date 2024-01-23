News you can trust since 1931
Saints prop Millar Mills added to Scotland's Six Nations squad

Elliot Millar Mills has been rewarded for a strong start to life at Saints as the prop has been called up to Scotland's Guinness Six Nations squad.
By Tom Vickers
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
The 31-year-old arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens after spells with Edinburgh and Bath last season, having started the campaign with Wasps before the club went into administration in October 2022.

He has made 15 appearances for Saints so far, starting twice.

And now the uncapped tighthead has been selected by Scotland, who have been hit by injuries to prop Will Hurd and fly-half Adam Hastings.

Elliot Millar Mills (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Elliot Millar Mills (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stockport-born Millar Mills qualifies for Scotland through his mother and will follow in the international footsteps of sister Bridget, who has represented the Scotland women’s national team.

Millar Mills will be in camp with Saints team-mate Rory Hutchinson, who was named in Scotland’s squad for the first time since 2022 last week.

Scotland squad for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors), Elliot Millar Mills (Saints), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Saints), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Ross McCann (Great Britain Sevens), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Edinburgh), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon).

