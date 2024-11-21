Saints prop Green going from strength to strength after navigating 'a bit of chaos'

Luke Green (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

At the age of just 23, Luke Green has overcome more obstacles that most rugby players will deal with during an entire career.

"It's been a bit of chaos really," says the tighthead prop as he reflects on the journey that has brought him to Saints.

That journey has included an employer going into administration, a spell in America and even a cardiac arrest, which occurred when he was given fentanyl in preparation for surgery on a toe injury.

Thankfully, Green came back around having not had a heartbeat for just under 20 seconds, and he would later go on to have the toe issue resolved, but it ruled him out for a total of 28 weeks.

That was a big blow during the early stages of a rugby career that has been far from plain sailing.

But Green has taken it all in his stride, using the setbacks to make him stronger on and off the field.

"(There have been) big obstacles but rugby is quite unique in the sense that when you're 18 you're chucked into a squad full of people who are all the way up to mid to late 30s and you're forced to grow up and get some life experience almost immediately," Green said.

"I try not to get bogged down by things, I roll with the punches and take what comes next.

"I had a toe injury, which was supposed to be 12 weeks, I was misdiagnosed, ended up having surgery after 12 weeks, ended up having a cardiac arrest.

"Two weeks later I went in for surgery again, it happened, then took 16 weeks to get back so it was 28 weeks being out injured.

"I had a multitude of life experiences, obstacles and tasks I had to overcome during that time.

"I came back, got fit, played a couple of games for Irish but by then Wasps and Worcester had gone under so our season was cut short.

"Irish went under and it was one thing after another but I try to take a stoic outlook on things and everything happens for a reason.

"I never got too down about it, it was just on to the next thing.

"In a way, I definitely take strength from it, knowing that when you add all the things that happened and you go through them all, you couldn't really make it up.

"Knowing I've gone through all that and I'm still here, it definitely gives me some strength."

London Irish going into administration in June 2023 put Green's rugby career in doubt, but he just saw it as one door closing and another opening as he was handed a chance to join San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby.

"London Irish went under and when that happened, it was chaos," Green said. "The guys at the top were picked up first off but I'd been out injured for a long time and hadn't played much rugby. At the time there wasn't really an immediate Premiership option for me.

"A guy who had mentored me since I was 16 is best mates with Jon Fisher, who is best mates with Alex Corbisiero, who is scrum coach at San Diego Legion so the opportunity to go and do a year being mentored by him came up.

"I jumped at it straight away because I felt at the age of 22, I couldn't give up that experience both on and off the field.

"I jumped at that and in the meantime Saints expressed an interest and I managed to get a deal done before I went out there.

"So I had San Diego for seven, eight months, mentored by Corbs, ex-Saint, so that worked out quite nicely and prepared me for where I am now."

Corbisiero had more than his fair share of injuries to deal with and he overcame testicular cancer, meaning he and Green bonded over how they dealt with adversity.

"That was a big part of our relationship, that both on and off the field he's been through all sorts of stuff," Green said.

"From a rugby point of view, it was great to work with someone that closely who has obsessed over the areas of the game that I'm desperate to get to the top in: scrum, breakdown, maul.

"And then with the off-pitch stuff, to have someone I could relate to who has been through stuff of a similar magnitude, it brought us even closer."

Green also got the chance to get an insight into life at Saints from someone who became a cult figure in 2014, the year the club claimed its first Premiership title.

"I've seen many raps - too many actually - and he loved his time at the Saints, played his best rugby here," Green said.

"It was added motivation for me to come here and achieve similar things."

And life at Saints has certainly been as advertised for Green.

"It's great, I love it!” he said.

"I'm settling in very well.

"I live out in the countryside, just outside East Haddon, on a farm with my dog. I absolutely love it.

"Northampton is a rugby bubble and I'm very much enjoying that.

"I lived in London my whole life and very much had enough of city living so I just wanted to get out.

"I've played a lot since I've been here, been developing and it's a massive ethos at this club from top to bottom that everyone gets better and there's constant improvement.

"I feel like I'm definitely pushing on."