Saints players told now is not the time to switch off

Tommy Freeman

The black, green and gold are currently in the middle of a spell of more than three weeks without a match.

But they will be desperate to hit the ground running when they return to the field at Saracens on May 21.

Saints currently sit fourth in the Gallagher Premiership, knowing two bonus-point wins would make sure of a play-off place.

But with European rugby taking centre stage on three of the four weekends in May, it is a strange time for clubs who are out of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

And Freeman has revealed that Boyd has been keen to make sure his men don't switch off too much before travelling to Saracens for that key league clash.

“We've taken a different approach with these past couple of weeks,” Freeman said.

“We were in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week just to keep the body ticking over and the mind active.

“Boydy made a clear point that this isn't a time to switch off, it's not a time to go on your break and enjoy yourselves.

“He said it's a time to regenerate and look to the future and what's at stake.

“We're enjoying it and taking each week as it comes.

“Obviously we've got the main goal but if we look too far ahead, that's when we can have our mishaps.

“We've got Saracens next and hopefully we can come out with the result.”

Saints have been in fantastic form since losing at Gloucester on March 5.

They have claimed five successive bonus-point wins in the Premiership.

And talented back Freeman can't wait for the final two regular-season games as his side look to cement their place in the top four.

“It's really exciting and we're backing ourselves as we would,” Freeman said.

“We've got Saracens, which is going to be a tough game, and Newcastle who can bring some real physicality.