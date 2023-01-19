It was used because, week after week, game after game, Manoa and Lawes would team up to inflict maximum pain, physically and mentally, on opposition sides.

And, maybe, just maybe, Saints have now found their new version of the Bruise Brothers.

Last weekend, they lined up with Lawes and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the back row at Munster, fielding immense power in the process.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

It didn't pay off initially, but the influence of the hugely talented duo, along with the particularly impressive Lewis Ludlam, started to grow as the game went on.

And though it seems unlikely Lawes and Salakaia-Loto will spend much more time together in the back row - as one is likely to move to the second row - it was an interesting situation.

Of course, as he recognises himself, Salakaia-Loto has a long way to go before he can be mentioned alongside someone like Manoa at Saints.

He said in an interview with this publication earlier this season that it would be disrespectful to a legend like Manoa to put them in the same bracket.

But there is no doubt that the big Australian forward possesses some of the qualities that the Californian crusher displayed during his incredibly successful stay at Saints.

And there is no doubt that Salakaia-Loto enjoyed being on the pitch at the same time as Lawes, something that has happened far too frequently from a black, green and gold perspective due to the England star's injury issues so far this season.

"I haven't played alongside him too much - it was his first start in a while - so hopefully we'll get more of that," Salakaia-Loto said.

"It's been good playing at six, I've enjoyed it. You get a bit more freedom there, a few more touches and you can play a bit more in the wider channels against smaller people, which is fun sometimes, so it's awesome.

"The message for me is to just get my hands on the ball and try to get that front-foot ball."

Salakaia-Loto has certainly done that on several occasions for Saints so far this season, showing his class since joining from Queensland Reds last summer.

“I’m loving it here so far,” said the 26-year-old.

"It’s great to be back at home this weekend, playing in front of our fans.

"I’m enjoying it here and it’s good to be back enjoying my rugby again.”

Salakaia-Loto knows what lies in wait for Saints this weekend as European champions La Rochelle gave them a stern examination in France last month.

Saints were eventually beaten 46-12, having gone in at half-time 32-0 down following a torrid first 40 minutes.

"The challenge doesn't get any easier because we're up against the European champs, but these are the games you want to be a part of and these are the games you want to win," Salakaia-Loto said.

