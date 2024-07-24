George Furbank and Lewis Ludlam were key leaders at Saints last season (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says Saints 'need loads of different leaders' as he considers who will replace Lewis Ludlam as captain.

Ludlam left to join Toulon this summer, meaning Saints will need someone to step up in his place.

But they are certainly not short of options, with George Furbank taking charge superbly at times last season and the likes of Alex Coles and Fraser Dingwall also exhibiting strong leadership credentials.

"We need loads of different leaders," Dowson said.

"People seem to be preoccupied with 'who is this one figurehead who is going to drive the ship?' but it just doesn't happen like that because the season is so long, because there are so many injuries and the squad is rotated at times.

"So what we're looking to do is to continue to see those guys who led the team so well last year in different ways and we want other guys to step up.

"We're spending some time in the environment now looking at 'what is your personal leadership style like, how and when do you lead, when is it time to shut up and get on with it?' - all those personal lessons.

"That's part of the development as well as pass, catch, tackle, understand our game and the Saints way.

"With the leadership stuff, those young fellas will learn those lessons the hard way and we look forward to seeing where they get to with that.