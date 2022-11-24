The match sees Saints take on the world-famous Baa-Baas for the first time, with the match organised to fill a void in the fixture lost following the demise of Worcester Warriors earlier this season.

Lewis Ludlam skippers the Saints, and will make his first appearance since October due to injury.

Other players included in the starting XV are fly-half Fin Smith, centres Rory Hutchinson and Matt Proctor with James Ramm, Tom Collins and Courtnall Skosan the backs.

The pack includes the likes of Angus Scott-Young, Juarno Augustus, Alex Waller, Mike Haywood and Paul Hill.

There are sure to be a host of changes throughout the friendly encounter, with Saints naming a 13-man replacements' bench.

Among those replacements are the likes of Alex Mitchell, George Furbank and Alex Moon.

Former Saints Tom Wood and Luther Burrell are expected to feature for the Barbarians, with Wood already confirmed as skipper.

Saints team to face Barbarians: James Ramm; Tom Collins, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Courtnall Skosan; Fin Smith, Callum Braley; Alex Waller, Mike Haywood, Paul Hill, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Tom Lockett, Angus Scott-Young, Lewis Ludlam (c), Juarno Augustus