Saints match-winner Belleau was determined to take his big chance at Gloucester

Anthony Belleau slotted the match-winning penalty for Saints at Kingsholm (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Anthony Belleau says he was determined not to make the same mistake twice as he stepped up to seal victory for Saints at Gloucester on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French fly-half produced a fantastic kicking display, capped with what proved to be the match-winning penalty eight minutes from time.

Belleau shrugged off the attempts from supporters in The Shed to distract him, slotting the kick in windy conditions at Kingsholm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Saints held on for the final eight minutes to make sure of a memorable 37-35 win, in which Gloucester had come back from 31-0 down to lead 35-34 with 10 minutes to go.

Saints endured a similar second-half struggle a week earlier as Exeter Chiefs scored 26 unanswered points after the break to claim a 33-33 draw at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Belleau didn't take a shot at goal late on in that match, opting to go to the corner, but Saints lost the lineout and ultimately it meant Exeter walked away with a share of the spoils.

So when the opportunity arose to put his team back in front this time, it was one the 29-year-old was not going to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just tried to trust my process and my routine," Belleau said.

"I played here two years ago with Clermont in the Challenge Cup, so I knew all the stories about the stands, but I was focused and didn't want to miss the opportunity to win the game.

"We had exactly the same picture (situation) last week and decided to go for the lineout. I thought 'don't do the same mistake twice, take the opportunity' and I'm happy because it went through the posts.

"I was confident, I knew I hit the ball pretty well and I waited for one or two seconds, looked up, I saw the line of the ball and it went through."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belleau was happy with the fight Saints showed to stay in the game after being under siege during a second half in which three of their players were sent to the sin bin.

"At half-time we had the same conversation as last week - we knew they were going to try to come back and that happened," he said.

"We were in trouble in our 22 and undisciplined, I think it was three yellow cards and we needed to put two backs in the scrum.

"We just tried to keep fighting for each other and stay connected as a team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belleau has been hugely impressive since arriving from Clermont Auvergne during the summer.

And he said: "It was a very exciting challenge for me to come here and I am enjoying it a lot at the moment."

Next up for Belleau is his first taste of an East Midlands derby as Leicester Tigers come to the Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

"I know it's the game of the year at home, a derby," Belleau said.

"I know how important this kind of game is.

"It's the same in France, we love these games.

"It's going to be a big day for us and let's try to get a win because we missed the first opportunity at home (against Exeter)."