Courtney Lawes has been forced to withdraw from the Red Rose squad due to the calf injury he sustained during the 31-13 defeat against La Rochelle last Saturday.

And that opens the door for Ribbans, who impressed for England during the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Saints light in the second row, though they are still able to call upon Alex Coles and Alex Moon against Tigers this weekend.

David Ribbans

Karl Wilkins, Brandon Nansen and Tom Lockett are among the other lock options, but Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is set to miss out as he faces a ban after being sent off at the weekend.

In the back row, there will be no Lawes or Lewis Ludlam, while Juarno Augustus has recently been out with a hamstring injury, though he could have a chance of returning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Hinkley impressed against La Rochelle so will hope to keep the seven shirt, while Angus Scott-Young and Sam Graham are among the other back row options.

Saints face being without centre Fraser Dingwall who, like Salakaia-Loto, was sent off against La Rochelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means Matt Proctor should return after being rested last weekend.

At scrum-half, Tom James and Callum Braley will compete for a start against Tigers as Alex Mitchell is at England's five-day training camp, which began at Pennyhill Park on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fin Smith is also with the Red Rose, meaning George Furbank is set to be propelled into fly-half duties, with James Grayson still making his way back from a foot injury.

James Ramm could be utilised at full-back as Tommy Freeman is with England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Props Alex Waller and Paul Hill were among the players rested last weekend and they should all return to start against Tigers.