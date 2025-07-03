Saints lock Coles starts for England as they face Argentina in first Test

Alex Coles (photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex Coles will earn his eighth cap for England this Saturday as they take on Argentina in the first Test in La Plata (kick-off 8.40pm BST).

Coles lines up in the second row alongside Bath’s Charlie Ewels, but Curtis Langdon and Trevor Davison, who are also on the tour, are not in the matchday 23.

England will open their summer Test series at Estadio UNO, facing a Los Pumas side who recently beat the British & Irish Lions in Dublin.

Coles last featured in a Test match for the Red Rose last summer.

However, the 25-year-old did perform strongly, and scored, in an England XV outing against a France XV at Allianz Stadium just last month.

Ahead of the series opener, England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “We’re excited to be playing in Argentina and to test ourselves against a strong, in-form side.

“Having beaten the British & Irish Lions in Dublin, they come into this series as favourites.

"They’re brilliantly led by Julián Montoya, and we know it will be a huge challenge.”

England’s two-Test series against Argentina will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

England team to face Argentina: 15 Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps); 14 Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 4 caps), 13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 72 caps), 12 Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), 11 Will Muir (Bath Rugby, uncapped); 10 George Ford (Sale Sharks, 99 caps) – co-captain, 9 Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 8 caps); 1 Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 11 caps), 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 101 caps) – co-captain, 3 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps); 4 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps), 5 Alex Coles (Saints, 7 caps); 6 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 11 caps), 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 40 caps), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens, 6 caps).

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan (Saracens, 17 caps), 17 Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), 19 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 15 caps), 20 Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, uncapped), 21 Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), 22 Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps), 23 Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 1 cap).