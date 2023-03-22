Myler left Saints in 2018 to join London Irish, and after one season there, he moved on to Ospreys.

He is now in his third campaign with the Welsh side, but he will hang up his boots this summer.

Myler made his debut for Saints in 2006, having switched codes from rugby league to union earlier that year.

He played a huge role in the return to the Premiership in the 2007/08 season, with the black, green and gold recording a 100 per cent winning record in the RFU Championship.

He then kicked all the points as Saints beat Bourgoin to win the European Challenge Cup in 2009, before starring in a remarkable Heineken Cup run in 2011 that saw the club reach the final in Cardiff.

But his finest moment for Saints was still to come, as the Widnes-born No.10 was instrumental in the historic 2013/14 season, helping the black, green and gold to claim a Premiership and Challenge Cup double.

Myler was named man-of-the-match in both finals, and notched up the most individual points in a season in club history.

Stephen Myler

But the 38-year-old has decided he will soon call time on his successful career.

"Don't they say all good things must come to an end?," Myler wrote on Twitter.

"Safe to say it's been a while since I began my professional career, and I feel fortunate and privileged to have had a career that has spanned for so long. But I can confirm that this will be my final season.

"It's been everything I could have hoped for, and more. The people, the experiences, the memories, the lessons.

"I owe a huge thank you to my family and friends for their love, support and guidance throughout the highs and the lows.

"Team-mates, coaches, backroom staff, I've been privileged to work with some incredible people over the years and made some friends for life. All have impacted me greatly, and all of who I am grateful for.

"A huge thank you to Northampton Saints, London Irish, Ospreys and England Rugby who have enabled me to pursue a dream.

"A special mention also to Widnes Tigers ARLFC, St Helen's, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils, where I set off on my journey in Rugby League.

"And lastly, to the supporters. With or against, your unwavering support are what makes the game what it is. What makes it so special.

