Saints supporters will have their say

This new Supporter Engagement Group will be made up of 12 fans that reflect the club’s diverse and multigenerational fanbase.

Representatives from Saints’ staff and board will meet the group twice a year, to discuss ideas for how the club can better engage with its followers, and deliver a best-in-class matchday experience at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

“The idea for a new Supporter Engagement Group was born out of a recognition that we could continue to do better to connect with our supporters on a number of key fan-facing aspects of our delivery around the club,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“We are blessed with an incredibly passionate and knowledgeable supporter base. In launching this group we are providing a platform for them to make sure their voice is heard, and make a meaningful and valuable contribution to the club.

“We hope the group will both hold us to account and work alongside us, to get the best for our supporters and for Northampton Saints.

“In order to create the best representation of our supporter-base, we’re looking for applicants from a range of backgrounds – so whether you’re a season ticket holder or occasional visitor, live around the corner or 100 miles from Northampton, a student supporter or been coming to the Gardens for 50 years, we want to hear from you!”

To apply to join Saints’ Supporter Engagement Group, please complete the application form at https://www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/news/northampton-saints-launch-new-supporter-engagement-group before 11.59pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

A dozen supporters will be selected to fulfil a minimum term of two years (maximum four years) by a panel including one club board member and two independent persons, with the successful applicants notified and announced at the end of January before meeting for the first time in early spring.

The Saints Supporters Club will be offered a standing place on the Supporter Engagement Group, selected by their own committee.

This standing place does not preclude other Saints Supporters Club members from applying to be on the group directly via the process outlined.