Saints' home Premiership play-off semi-final to take place on 10-year anniversary of title triumph
The bonus-point success ensured the black, green and gold will finish in the top two, meaning they will host a final-four tie.
And Premiership Rugby has confirmed that Saints' game will take place at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, May 31, live on TNT Sports.
The last time Saints won a Premiership play-off semi-final was in 2014, when they beat Leicester Tigers on a memorable Friday night at the Gardens.
They then went on to win their first, and so far only, Premiership title against Saracens, on May 31, 2014.
That, of course, means this year's semi-final will be played on the 10-year anniversary of that title triumph.
The date of this season's second Premiership play-off tie has also been confirmed, and that will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 3.30pm, also live on TNT Sports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.