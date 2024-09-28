Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saints showed their grit as they just about held off a spirited Exeter Chiefs side to secure a 30-24 victory at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold found themselves under pressure on plenty of occasions, getting out of jail with some big defence.

But when Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored twice late on and Rory Hutchinson was sin-binned, the heat was really on as Exeter sought a converted score that would see them snatch a dramatic victory.

However, Saints stood firm inside their own half and booted the ball out to bag their first victory of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign.

Alex Coles scored early on against Exeter (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson's men had moved into a 30-10 lead thanks to tries from Alex Coles, Chunya Munga and Hutchinson.

But it all got a bit close for comfort before the victory was eventually confirmed by a big turnover.

Saints had gone into the game smarting from a 38-16 opening-night defeat at Bath eight days earlier, and they were eager to get some early momentum against Exeter.

However, they were thrwarted by a couple of forward passes on the left, handing possession back to their opponents.

But the door opened on 10 minutes as Curtis Langdon popped a pass to Juarno Augustus, who flew through a gap before showing superb awareness and handling to offload to the onrushing Coles for the score.

Fin Smith converted and he soon added three points with a penalty from close to halfway after George Furbank had been the victim of a high tackle.

Exeter were desperate for a foothold in the game, but Saints defended superbly inside their own 22 before relieving some pressure.

Still Chiefs came though and it took some fine teamwork from Furbank, Smith and Hutchinson to stop Paul Brown-Bampoe scoring a breakaway try.

Saints were struggling to find a way to play the game in the Exeter half, but when they did, they were met with fierce resistance as a huge hit forced a knock-on from Augustus close to the away line.

Saints won a penalty at the Exeter scrum though, allowing Smith to add another three points to the tally from in front of the posts.

However, Exeter were refusing to relent in terms of field position and eventually they found a way to unlock what had been a resilient Saints defence.

Harvey Skinner worked some magic close to halfway, breaking the line before giving the ball to Olly Woodburn, who cruised home for the score.

Josh Hodge converted and Exeter had the reward their first-half efforts fully deserved.

Saints tried to respond before the break but Tommy Freeman was stopped as he kicked ahead and the home side headed in just six points up.

Exeter opted to change their entire front row at half-time and they were soon given a penalty chance from close to halfway despite the fact they had hands on the floor at the breakdown.

Hodge opted to go for goal and he notched the three points superbly with a huge kick that kissed the right post as it went over.

Saints responded almost immediately with a score that came completely out of the blue.

Munga charged down an attempted clearance and gathered the bouncing ball to score on his 50th Premiership appearance.

Smith gleefully added the extras with ease to give Saints a 10-point lead.

Saints then started to pick Exeter off with a series of crossfield kicks, the final one of which saw Furbank find Hutchinson, who dived over for a try in the corner.

Smith added the extras with aplomb from the touchline and with 20 minutes remaining, he slotted a drop goal with similar metronomic brilliance.

Freeman had to do some good work in defence to stop England wing Feyi-Waboso scoring, with Archie McParland coming back to kick the loose ball into touch.

But Exeter finally made their pressure pay when the ball went forward off the head of Woodburn and they away side worked it wide for Feyi-Waboso to score.

Hodge added the extras, with his kick once again getting some help from the inside of the right post.

And with 10 minutes still to go and the gap down to 13 points, nerves were starting to jangle a little.

Saints were struggling to get any control of the game and Exeter had the momentum, piling forward in pursuit of a converted score that would give them a shot at victory.

They were given a helping hand when referee Adam Leal sin-binned Hutchinson for an apparent high tackle on Woodburn, reducing Saints to 14 men with four minutes to go.

Exeter opted for a scrum and they scored almost immediately as they worked the ball wide for Feyi-Waboso to score again.

Hodge still needed to slot the tough conversion to give his side a chance of victory, but he did, making it brilliantly from close to the touchline.

With two minutes to go, Saints were just six points up, and the tension was palpable at the Gardens.

Saints gave away a penalty at their maul on the edge of the Exeter 22 to give the away side one last venture into the home half.

But Saints got over the ball to secure the penalty that allowed Smith to boot the ball out and put the seal on a typically nerve-shredding success.

Saints: Furbank (c); Ramm (Sleightholme 51), Dingwall (Thame 76), Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, James (McParland 60); Iyogun (West 60), C Langdon (R Smith 60), Davison (Green 51); Munga, Coles (Scott-Young 62); Kemeny, Pearson, Augustus (Graham 58).

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Feyi-Waboso, Woodburn, Hawkins (Rigg 62), Brown-Bampoe; H Skinner (Haydon-Wood 62), Maunder (Cairns 60); Sio (c) (Goodrick-Clarke 40), Frost (Yeandle 40), Painter (Street 40); Tuima (Dunne 50), Tshiunza; Roots (Molony 68), Capstick, Vintcent.

Referee: Adam Leal