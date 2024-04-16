Saints have 'a wrong to put right' after disappointing recent run against Tigers
Saints fell flat at Mattioli Woods Welford Road back in November, suffering a 26-17 defeat on a day when they struggled to get anything going.
Saints have only won one of their past six league meetings with Tigers and they were heavily beaten by them at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last season.
"They did us earlier in the season so this whole week will be building to a big old clash on Saturday,” Dingwall said.
"They've had a good run against us and it bugs us a little bit - well, it bugs me anyway.
"We're top of the table so they'll be coming for us. We won't shy away from that challenge.
“We've got a wrong to put right there and we'll have full intent on that.”
Dingwall was on the scoresheet last Saturday as he helped Saints to secure a 59-22 Investec Champions Cup quarter-final win against Vodacom Bulls at the Gardens.
But he said: "The game was a little bit frustrating, it didn't look like we wanted it to look but to get through to a semi-final, you've got to enjoy those moments.
"We got some things right but there was a lot of our game that didn't really look like us.
“We really struggled to move the game out of our back end and there was a lot of looseness in there."
