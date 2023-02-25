Saints giving their maul to improve as formidable Gloucester side come calling

But the head coach admits there are no quick fixes.

Saints found themselves submerged at times against Sale Sharks last Saturday, being hit by maul after maul as Alex Sanderson's men made huge gains in that area.

And things won't get any easier this afternoon as a Gloucester side renowned for scoring maul tries come calling at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 2.45pm).

Sam Vesty

“Sale are a really good mauling side, and so are Gloucester,” Vesty said.

“We gave Sale too many opportunities to get in there.

“We defended some of them really well, and some of them not well enough.

“Fundamentally, we want to be better in that space but we gave them too many ins as well.

“It's something we're working on consistently and constantly.

“It's not just a quick fix and you can't just fix it in a week - it's something you have to put time into, and we have been.

“We're disappointed with the outcomes we had last weekend but you can rest assured we're putting time into that space.”

Saints managed to battle back to win from 34-19 down against Sale last Saturday as the away side were hit by one red card and two yellows.

But Vesty knows his men must do the basics better if they are to secure a third successive Gallagher Premiership victory this weekend.

“It's about the foundation pieces that allow us to get into our game,” he said.

“Before you can make a decision to attack or kick the ball back, you've got to make sure you organise, catch the ball in the air and not let their guys get through.

“Those little bits are fundamentals to holding our game up and our movement in defence wasn't good enough in the first half, but it improved a lot in the second half.